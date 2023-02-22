Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect

“What’s important is that CEOs of any entity, including Eskom, should not be involved in open political debates or assertions, and where they have political views, that is their private business and they are welcome to express those views privately.

“But it is the responsibility of any CEO of any entity, as far as I am concerned, to keep their focus on the job at hand and make sure that is done as proficiently as possible,” said the minister.

Gordhan, who appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, was referring to a controversial eNCA interview where De Ruyter made explosive allegations about the inner workings of the power utility and his experience as its captain.

De Ruyter, who sat down with Anika Larsen, was asked if he thought Eskom was the “feeding trough” for the ANC, to which he replied: “I would say the evidence suggests that it is.”

“I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5bn that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that you must be pragmatic. In order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit,” he said.

“So yes, I think it’s entrenched.”