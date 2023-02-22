Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure
Cost pressure has escalated in health, education and basic services
Premium
By Linda Ensor - 22 February 2023
National departments will be allocated R828.6bn in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, provinces will receive R695bn and local government will receive R164bn, according to the Budget Review...
Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure
Cost pressure has escalated in health, education and basic services
National departments will be allocated R828.6bn in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, provinces will receive R695bn and local government will receive R164bn, according to the Budget Review...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos