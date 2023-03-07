×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Limpopo female cop accused of raping son, 10, denied bail

07 March 2023
Orrin Singh
Reporter
The 40-year-old policewoman is allegedly seen on video having sex with her son. File photo.
The 40-year-old policewoman is allegedly seen on video having sex with her son. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Limpopo policewoman accused of raping and sexually grooming her 10-year-old son was denied bail in the Vaalbank magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The 40-year-old officer was arrested in January after videos of her allegedly having sex with her minor son circulated on social media. 

Independent police investigative directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused, whose identity cannot be revealed due to the matter being sexually driven and involving a minor, was denied bail as she does not have a fixed address. 

“She has also interfered with witnesses. The case has been remanded to May 3 to allow for further investigation,” said Suping. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure