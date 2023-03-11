While solar installation capacity in Africa has historically been driven by a limited number of "hot spots" such as SA, Morocco, and Egypt, more countries are now adopting solar initiatives.
Thirty countries across the continent have installed more than 1 MW, 16 more than 10 MW, and two, more than 100 MW.
Commercial and industrial solar installations command a third of all solar installations in the continent, says the AFSIA report. In SA this figure is 22.2%.
Increasing solar energy capacity in commercial and industrial processes is vital in aiding clean transition while ensuring energy sustainability.
Worth-noting is that non-government led PV energy projects have also surged in the country. There is an approximate 9GW worth of solar energy under development, funded by non-government entities.
According to SA’s National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM), more than 100 sites are being developed with capacities of up to 100MW.
Solar energy takes off in Africa
Industrial photovoltaic installations grew by over 60% in 2022, taking cumulative capacity past 10GW
Africa is unlocking its vast solar energy potential to provide affordable and sustainable electricity, not only to rural communities but also to commercial and industrial segments.
According to the Africa Solar Industry Association's Solar Outlook 2023 report, the commercial and industrial segment grew over 60% in the past year.
Overall, nearly 1 GW of additional solar energy was installed across the continent in 2022, a 14% year-on-year increment from the 833MW added to the grid in 2021.
With 284 MW, Angola had the most installations in 2022.
The top five include Angola, South Africa (111.8 MW), Egypt (80 MW), Ghana (71.3 MW), and Mozambique (41.9 MW).
These are in addition to government-sponsored solar PV plants under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program, REIPPPP.
While the first of the unsubsidised plants is expected to be up and running by the end of 2023, solar is also poised to provide a much-needed energy source for ESKOM, with some 3,000 MW in the pipeline.
With Africa now home to more than 10GW of identified solar projects, the International Energy Agency forecasts solar will reach a total installed capacity of 125GW by 2030.
