Despite the looming EFF shutdown, Amathole district municipality says it will be business as usual on Monday.
Mayor Anele Ntsangani said the municipality would continue with normal operations to bring services to the communities.
Ntsangani described the shutdown as a “reckless effort to incite violence and cause anarchy”.
“While Amathole district municipality acknowledges and supports the right of everyone to participate in exercising and expressing their rights, it must be know that acts of violence and intimidation that seek to undermine government’s efforts of creating stability will not be tolerated,” he said.
“Efforts to infringe on the rights and freedom of movement of others, including damage to infrastructure business, will be dealt with by law enforcement.”
On Friday, the EFF in the Buffalo City Metro vowed to shut East London down on Monday.
The party’s regional chair, Mziyanda Hlekiso, confirmed it had cancelled its planned march from the King Phalo Airport to the city hall and would now embark on protest action in different parts of the city, but declined to reveal details.
Business as usual for ADM despite planned shutdown, mayor says
