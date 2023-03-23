It's official. Princess Faku is the new executive mayor of the Buffalo City Metro.
Faku, who is the ANC DR WB Rubusana chairperson, was elected at a special council meeting on Thursday evening.
She takes over from Xola Pakati who resigned on Monday, following months of pressure from his detractors.
Faku, dressed in gold, was elected at a council meeting, with ANC supporters packing the gallery of the East London City Hall.
Supporters occasionally broke out in song as they waited for the voting process, clearly confident of her win.
Faku waved at the supporters as they sang songs in her name.

BREAKING: Princess Faku elected new BCM mayor
Political reporter
