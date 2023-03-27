KwaZulu-Natal’s Mpenjati Nature Reserve (Palm Beach in Port Edward), the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma National Park, Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval in Stellenbosch, Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha and Sandy Bay in Cape Town were ranked.
The uninhabited Lokrum Island in Croatia was named the best skinny-dipping location globally, beating Spiaggia Della Lecciona in Italy, a famous gay nude beach, and Maslin Beach, Australia’s first official nude beach.
Mpenjati Beach took 16th place overall, the only South African beach to make it into the top 25 ranking.
“[The study] found that SA has some of the best skinny-dipping locations. If you feel like having a skinny dip, some South African swimming spots might be better than others for your next nude swimming adventure,” said Pritchet.
“There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you can visit a beautiful skinny-dipping spot, it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature and having a splash.”
South Africa home to 5 of the world's best skinny-dipping spots: survey
Journalist
Image: Supplied
South Africa's good weather and extensive coastline offer naturists a reason to smile, despite load-shedding and an unstable economy.
Dating website MyDatingAdvisor.com has ranked the best skinny-dipping spots — and found that SA is home to five of the top skinny-dipping spots in the world.
In its latest study, the website compared 100 nude beaches to determine the best places to enjoy skinny-dipping. It then ranked the best nude bathing spots in SA.
“This study took into account beach quality, safety, weather and accommodation. Seven key criteria for nude-bathing friendliness were considered: pollution, Blue Flag status, weather, air and water temperature, safety and hotel costs,” MyDatingAdviser managing editor Amy Pritchet said in a statement.
“Each location was given a 'Skinny-Dipping Index Score' based on the data points. This represents the quality of the skinny-dipping experience one can have at that location.”
Image: Supplied
However, Pritchet urged the public to be “respectful and have discretion” when out skinny-dipping.
“Try not to traumatise any small kids. We agree the human body is beautiful, but give people the opportunity not to look at you if they don’t want to,” said Pritchet.
“Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. You don’t want to get sunburnt in that spot that usually doesn’t see the light of day. Don’t skinny-dip drunk. A little liquid courage could help you get naked. But if you are completely drunk, swimming isn’t safe and could land you in a dangerous situation.”
It seems leeches can also be a problem at some bathing spots.
“With a bathing suit, they are one thing, and when you are stark naked, it’s another,” Pritchet said. “Make sure your friends are comfortable. If everyone is happy to strip down, then go for it. Keep your eyes on people’s faces. Interact as you usually would and keep physical contact to a minimum.”
Pritchet added: “No photos. If only celebrities and politicians could learn this too. It’s not a big deal. Get over yourself and have fun. Remember that not even swimsuit models look like that in real life. So relax and enjoy being naked.”
