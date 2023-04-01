It's all a big act: Education department plays musical chairs with 31 acting senior managers and HODs
Department plays musical chairs with acting HODs while suspended Naledi Mbude continues to draw R1.8m salary
By Adrienne Carlisle - 01 April 2023
Suspended head of the Eastern Cape education department Dr Naledi Mbude has been languishing at home for a year on her annual salary of R1.8m while the department is playing musical chairs with acting department heads and at least 31 acting senior managers...
