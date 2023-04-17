Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was granted bail when he appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
This came as the state indicated that it did not oppose bail for Sekeleni, which was set at R10,000. He is expected to appear again in court on May 16.
Sekeleni initially faced charges of murder, assisting a convicted individual to escape from custody, fraud, and harbouring an escaped convict. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Supeng said the state decided to remove the charge of murder.
Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko indicated that the state was opposed to bail for Magudumana, former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara and former CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, and asked that the three be remanded in custody until May 3 when they will be applying for bail.
During court proceedings, Matlhoko requested the court to order Magudumana to remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face.
“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied that it is indeed the person being charged,” said Matlhoko.
Advocate Themba Diba argued that it was not necessary because Magudumana’s identity has been confirmed. However, magistrate Motlholo Khabisi ordered Magudumana to expose her face.
Magudumana’s mother and a friend were in court. Before proceedings, Magudumana could be seen interacting with the pair in a brief and emotional encounter.
TimesLIVE
Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail
Murder charge dropped against Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni
Investigative reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/TimesLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was granted bail when he appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
This came as the state indicated that it did not oppose bail for Sekeleni, which was set at R10,000. He is expected to appear again in court on May 16.
Sekeleni initially faced charges of murder, assisting a convicted individual to escape from custody, fraud, and harbouring an escaped convict. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Supeng said the state decided to remove the charge of murder.
Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko indicated that the state was opposed to bail for Magudumana, former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara and former CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, and asked that the three be remanded in custody until May 3 when they will be applying for bail.
During court proceedings, Matlhoko requested the court to order Magudumana to remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face.
“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied that it is indeed the person being charged,” said Matlhoko.
Advocate Themba Diba argued that it was not necessary because Magudumana’s identity has been confirmed. However, magistrate Motlholo Khabisi ordered Magudumana to expose her face.
Magudumana’s mother and a friend were in court. Before proceedings, Magudumana could be seen interacting with the pair in a brief and emotional encounter.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos