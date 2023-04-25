Legal team working to can oil obsession
Plan to halt all existing and future exploration and production rights applications
Premium
By MIKE LOEWE - 25 April 2023
The power of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to ram through environmental authorisations to explore, seismic blast and then drill and produce oil and gas is headed onto a legal battleground...
Legal team working to can oil obsession
Plan to halt all existing and future exploration and production rights applications
The power of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to ram through environmental authorisations to explore, seismic blast and then drill and produce oil and gas is headed onto a legal battleground...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos