×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Scenery Park residents give testimony on Enyobeni tragedy

By Ziyanda Zweni - 25 April 2023
The community of Scenery park and other residents of East London marched to the East london court in November last year. Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi face charges of selling alcohol to underage children.The couple appeared at the East London Magistrates court.
The community of Scenery park and other residents of East London marched to the East london court in November last year. Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi face charges of selling alcohol to underage children.The couple appeared at the East London Magistrates court.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Residents of Scenery Park filed affidavits with the police complaining about the happenings of the infamous Enyobeni Tarven where 21 children died about two weeks before their deaths.

This was the evidence of Mncedisi George Kwinana who was testifying in the East London regional court on Tuesday.

Kwinana, 67, who lived a stone throw away from the tavern, testified he used to go to the tarvern to “quench” his thirst, but stopped going there after releasing children were frequenting the tarven.

“ I decided to stop going when I realised also children, especially young girls, were frequenting there, some as young as 16.

“Every weekend it would get busy and be overpupolated. Some would stand near my door drinking, “ Kwinana said.

Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, the operational and tavern owner, stand accused of selling alcohol to underage children.

Kwinana said Enyobeni patrons would urinate around his house and leave sanitary towels and empty bottles.

He said when he complained Siyakhangela told him to fence the yard.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘Celebrity Game Night’ back; new movies coming; stream ‘Secrets of ...
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras