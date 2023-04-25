Residents of Scenery Park filed affidavits with the police complaining about the happenings of the infamous Enyobeni Tarven where 21 children died about two weeks before their deaths.
This was the evidence of Mncedisi George Kwinana who was testifying in the East London regional court on Tuesday.
Kwinana, 67, who lived a stone throw away from the tavern, testified he used to go to the tarvern to “quench” his thirst, but stopped going there after releasing children were frequenting the tarven.
“ I decided to stop going when I realised also children, especially young girls, were frequenting there, some as young as 16.
“Every weekend it would get busy and be overpupolated. Some would stand near my door drinking, “ Kwinana said.
Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, the operational and tavern owner, stand accused of selling alcohol to underage children.
Kwinana said Enyobeni patrons would urinate around his house and leave sanitary towels and empty bottles.
He said when he complained Siyakhangela told him to fence the yard.
Scenery Park residents give testimony on Enyobeni tragedy
Image: Theo Jeptha
