Urgent call to reopen Raymond Mhlaba libraries shut down during pandemic
Premium
By Mkhuseli Sizani - 04 May 2023
The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Fort Beaufort is calling for an urgent reopening of the Washington Bongco and Newtown libraries that have been closed since the start of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns by the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality. ..
Urgent call to reopen Raymond Mhlaba libraries shut down during pandemic
The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Fort Beaufort is calling for an urgent reopening of the Washington Bongco and Newtown libraries that have been closed since the start of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns by the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos