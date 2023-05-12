Tearful farewell for young cancer sufferer Yamkela Seplan
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 12 May 2023
Yamkela Seplan, the 14-year-old Qumbu girl who made headlines after developing an enormous lump on her upper arm was laid to rest at Tina Falls village in Qumbu on Thursday. ..
Tearful farewell for young cancer sufferer Yamkela Seplan
Yamkela Seplan, the 14-year-old Qumbu girl who made headlines after developing an enormous lump on her upper arm was laid to rest at Tina Falls village in Qumbu on Thursday. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos