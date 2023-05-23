×

Minor testifies in the trial of Enyobeni tavern owner, manager

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and ZENAKHE GXASHE - 23 May 2023
HIGH-PROFILE CASE: Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu in the East London Regional Court on Tuesday
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI

A minor took the stand in the East London Regional Court to testify in the trial of the infamous Enyobeni tavern owner and its manager.

Twenty-one young people died in the tavern in June 2022.

An application was made by state prosecutor advocate Thango Pangalele on Tuesday asking for the public and media to be excused from the courtroom during the minors' evidence.

The accused, Vuyokazi Ndevu, the tavern owner, and her husband and operation manager, Siyakhangela Ndevu, have also been excused from the courtroom.

The two are charged with two offences of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to people under the age of 18, and responsibility for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to people under the age of 18.

They have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

DispatchLIVE

This article has been updated.

