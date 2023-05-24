Witness says Enyobeni manager was at the tavern on evening of tragedy

Mthizana told the court that tavern manager Siyakhangela Ndevu encouraged them while they were queuing to buy alcohol.
“He said he would like to see one of us own a tavern and be employed,” Mthizana said.
She said there were minors in the queue and Ndevu witnessed them buying alcohol.
The manager and Vuyokazi Ndevu, the owner of the tavern, face charges of selling or supplying liquor to people under the age of 18 and for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver liquor to people under the age of 18.
Mthizana said they took pictures and also asked Ndevu to take their pictures, not knowing who he was. She said Ndevu complimented her and offered to buy her “expensive alcohol”.
Ndevu covered his face with his left hand and laughed as Mthizana testified.
She said Ndevu was lying when he said that he was not at the scene when the young people lost their lives.
“I saw him on TV the next morning saying he was at the bushes [initiation school]. I didn’t know he was the boss.
“He was there all this time this was happening. He did nothing but look at the children as they were lying on the ground.”
The trial continues.
