News

Manhunt under way for two ‘dangerous’ detainees who escaped from custody

14 June 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Police have launched a manhunt for Mandla Mongwe who escaped from custody.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police in North West have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial detainees who escaped from custody between Monday night and the early hours on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Mandla Mongwe, 30, and Nemagovhani Thendo, 36, were in detention on aggravated robbery and burglary charges at the Stilfontein police station.

Although the circumstances surrounding their escape are under investigation, Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations show the pair are alleged to have escaped through the roof after cutting the holding cell’s burglar doors.

Nemagovhani Thendo escaped from custody.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police in Stilfontein are requesting members of the community to assist with any information that could lead to their arrest. 

“Members of the community are requested not to attempt to arrest the escapees as they are considered to be dangerous but to call the nearest police station,” said Mokgwabone.

He said anyone with information regarding their whereabouts could call the investigating officer, Det-Capt Johannes Botes on 082 416 0961 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated through the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

