Row over road race meant to honour Enyobeni tavern victims
‘It is unfortunate that when people see sport, they see money’
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi and ZENAKHE GXASHE - 22 June 2023
A row has erupted over the 21km race meant to commemorate the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, a year ago, with the Scenery Park Athletic Club pulling out after disagreements with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board...
Row over road race meant to honour Enyobeni tavern victims
‘It is unfortunate that when people see sport, they see money’
A row has erupted over the 21km race meant to commemorate the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, a year ago, with the Scenery Park Athletic Club pulling out after disagreements with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos