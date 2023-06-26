Road race against underage drinking honours Enyobeni victims
By Ziyanda Zweni - 26 June 2023
One hundred and sixty-nine runners from across the province took to the streets of East London on Sunday, running a 21km awareness race, with each kilometre dedicated to the 21 young lives lost at the infamous Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in 2022...
