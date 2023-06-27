×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Memorial service of Diepsloot crime-fighter John Makola underway

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 27 June 2023
Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police minister Bheki Cele attending the memorial service of Diepsloot CPF chairperson John Makola.
Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police minister Bheki Cele attending the memorial service of Diepsloot CPF chairperson John Makola.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The memorial service of former community policing forum (CPF) chairperson John Makola is currently underway in Diepsloot.

The Diepsloot crime-fighter was shot during a robbery after a shop owner called him frantically two weeks ago, saying he hears people banging his door.

Community of Diepsloot singing as the memorial service of John Makola is about to get underway. Makola was the Chairperson of the Diepsloot CPF and was shot dead two weeks ago

Makola immediately went to the shop and parked his car outside. John was beaten up by the robbers, who escaped with more R20,000 and some groceries.

Diepsloot residents attending the memorial service of John Makola.
Diepsloot residents attending the memorial service of John Makola.
Image: Thulani Mbele

“When John arrived, they were still here. He parked his car outside and I heard him shouting for these guys to come out. They went out and started shooting at him. They chased him down the street and I heard five gunshots," the shop owner told Sowetan last week.

Crime-fighter John Makola's memorial is still underway.
Crime-fighter John Makola's memorial is still underway.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Makola succumbed to his injuries on two weeks ago, angering the community which once again took to the streets to voice their frustrations over high levels of crime in the area on 19 and 20 June.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Memorial of Diepsloot CPF leader John Makola
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...