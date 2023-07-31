×

Two die as storm lashes Eastern Cape

Gale force winds reaching 124km/h rip off roofs, uproot tress, cause power outages and leave families homeless

By Anelisa Gusha and Aphiwe Deklerk - 31 July 2023

Gale force winds wreaked havoc in East London and other parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday, claiming at least two lives and causing major damage to homes, health facilities and other buildings...

