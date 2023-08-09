Taxi strike is jeopardising Cape Town’s reputation as a tourist hotspot, says vehicle rental body

The Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association has warned the ongoing taxi strike is threatening Cape Town’s reputation as a world-class city.
The association has called for a swift and effective resolution, saying South Africa on the whole is also being affected.
General manager Sandile Ntseoane said he is deeply concerned.
"Our members play a crucial role in the tourism ecosystem. The disruptions from the taxi strike impact their livelihoods and have broader consequences for the local community, tourism sector and South Africa’s economy," he said.
The association is the representative voice of Southern Africa’s vehicle rental, leasing and fleet management sector, with more than 600 branches countrywide.
"Last week two of our members reported vehicle damage, highlighting the strike’s significant effect on essential assets supporting our members’ livelihoods.
"We empathise with those affected by the strike and understand the importance of a sustainable solution that addresses concerns for all parties concerned,” Ntseoane said.
He said the association condemned the violence, adding "peaceful dialogue and negotiation is vital to finding a resolution and safeguarding both the taxi industry and broader community’s interests".
"Cape Town’s premier tourist status and the livelihoods dependent on tourism are on the line.
"We must collaborate to ensure the city thrives economically and remains a preferred travel destination," he said.
