×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Adviser to AmaMpondomise king quits in scathing letter

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 09 August 2023

Prominent Eastern Cape lawyer and adviser to AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Matiwane, Mvuzo Notyesi, wrote a scathing resignation letter blaming the monarch, one of his lieutenants Nkosi Pakamisa Zwelethu Tyali, and businessman and mining mogul Mxolisi Hoboyi for his resignation...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng