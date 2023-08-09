Adviser to AmaMpondomise king quits in scathing letter
Prominent Eastern Cape lawyer and adviser to AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Matiwane, Mvuzo Notyesi, wrote a scathing resignation letter blaming the monarch, one of his lieutenants Nkosi Pakamisa Zwelethu Tyali, and businessman and mining mogul Mxolisi Hoboyi for his resignation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.