×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Adapt to digital age or lose business — Gungubele

Ya Rona programme to train 90 BCM youths to teach communities to be digitally literate

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 11 August 2023

Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele has warned that the Eastern Cape will lose business if it fails to adapt to the digital age. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng