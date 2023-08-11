A woman from Summerpride in East London was shot dead in front of her family home on Friday afternoon.
When the Dispatch arrived, the area around the property was cordoned off by crime scene tape.
Police investigators and forensic officers were clearing the scene.
The woman was allegedly attacked while getting in her SUV.
Family members were escorted away from the area by health officials for councilling.
The motive of the shooting is as yet unknown.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | East London woman gunned down outside home
