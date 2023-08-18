Two injured as Korsten chemical factory explodes
At least two people were injured when a chemical factory exploded in Lindsay Road, Korsten on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.