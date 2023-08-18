×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two injured as Korsten chemical factory explodes

By Riaan Marais and Nomazima Nkosi - 18 August 2023

At least two people were injured when a chemical factory exploded in Lindsay Road, Korsten on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home