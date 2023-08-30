×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones

By Reuters - 30 August 2023

These sniffer dogs are trained to unearth bones at ancient excavation sites in Germany. The canines undergo two years of training run by nonprofit organisation Archaeo Dogs and have a hit ratio of over 90%.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Care Makes Everything Better
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure