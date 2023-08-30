WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones
By Reuters - 30 August 2023
These sniffer dogs are trained to unearth bones at ancient excavation sites in Germany. The canines undergo two years of training run by nonprofit organisation Archaeo Dogs and have a hit ratio of over 90%.
