×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

AFU obtains preservation order against property of 'illegal miners'

08 September 2023
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
These are some of the assets that the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Kimberley had obtained a preservation order for. These were allegedly used by illegal miners in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.
These are some of the assets that the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Kimberley had obtained a preservation order for. These were allegedly used by illegal miners in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in Kimberley has obtained a preservation order against property of alleged illegal miners with an estimated value of more than R960,000. 

The items, which include more than 100 generators, jackhammers, spades and pick axes, were attached during a multidisciplinary raid led by the police in July last year. 

“These assets are said to be the proceeds of illegal mining activities conducted by the illegal miners in Kleinzee, situated about 62km from Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Friday. 

The purpose of the July 2022 raid was to combat the illegal mining activities on the mining premises formerly owned by the De Beers Group. The seized items were allegedly used for illegal mining.

“The raid was informed by complaints and reports from communities who had complained about increasing levels of crime in their previously quiet and peaceful town. The community had complained that ever since the illegal miners invaded their town, the level of crime had increased exponentially.” 

Some of the alleged illegal mining activities at a property formerly owned by De Beers Group in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.
Some of the alleged illegal mining activities at a property formerly owned by De Beers Group in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.
Image: NPA Communications.

Senokoatsane said crimes such as theft, trespassing, armed robbery, and assaults were becoming rife in the area, and 99% of these crimes were allegedly committed by illegal miners.

The mine was closed almost 13 years ago because it was too expensive for the company to continue mining in the area. 

This week, the De Beers Group announced the successful sale of the Buffels Marine Mining Right (BMMR), and associated assets, to Kleinzee Holdings on August 7.

The BMMR was De Beers’ last remaining mining right at Namaqualand Mines. 

TimesLIVE

Asset Forfeiture Unit to preserve state land linked to fraudulent transfer

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit were on Wednesday granted a preservation order to freeze an agricultural holding and a ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers