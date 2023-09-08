Listen as Daron Mann talks to Taryn Westoby about the eagerly awaited Radio Awards in this latest episode of That Weekend Feeling.
For more than 10 years, the Radio Awards have recognized outstanding achievements in the South African radio industry, and this year's edition has added new categories such as Online radio and the Podcast category.
According to Westoby, there have been about 50 judges and over 700 000 votes cast so far.
The #MyStationCompetition's voting entries must be received by September 27.
LISTEN | The 13th edition of the Radio Awards will feature new categories.
