News

LISTEN | MEC unhappy with pace of municipal spending and dodgy appointments

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 21 September 2023

In this episode, Daron Mann speaks exclusively with Zolile Williams, the Eastern Cape's MEC for cooperative governance, who this week warned the province's municipalities sternly about missing spending targets and, in some cases, hiring inept employees who are being investigated for crimes.

At a MuniMec held in East London on Tuesday, Williams was told that the municipalities had failed to meet their targets to spend 16% of their grants for the first quarter of the financial year. 

His department wants municipalities to have spent 60% of the money by the end of this year but to date, they have only spent 8%.

