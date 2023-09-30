“On Saturday afternoon IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on R102 near Tongaat.,
“On arrival, it was established that 11 vehicles were on fire. The fire was extinguished by the Tongaat fire department. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported on the scene and the matter will be investigated further by local SAPS,” Meyrick said.
Fire engulfs 11 vehicles near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that set 11 vehicles ablaze near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
IPSS medical services spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said her team responded to reports and found almost a dozen vehicles on fire. She said no casualties were reported.
