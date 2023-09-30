×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fire engulfs 11 vehicles near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal

01 October 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted 11 vehicles near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted 11 vehicles near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that set 11 vehicles ablaze near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.

IPSS medical services spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said her team responded to reports and found almost a dozen vehicles on fire. She said no casualties were reported.

“On Saturday afternoon IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on R102 near Tongaat.,

“On arrival, it was established that 11 vehicles were on fire. The fire was extinguished by the Tongaat fire department. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported on the scene and the matter will be investigated further by local SAPS,” Meyrick said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst
Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung