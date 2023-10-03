‘Eskom does not intend to shut down more power stations, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday moved to clarify that there are no plans for Eskom to shut down any more coal-powered stations with the aim of replacing them with renewables.
The announcement came as the debate continued over the country’s initiatives to reduce air pollution and dependence on coal-fired power stations.
The government has made international commitments to decrease carbon and sulphur-dioxide emissions and other air pollutants and was set to switch off some units in coal stations this year and next to reduce pollution. This, however, was delayed because of the energy crisis.
Answering questions in parliament this week, Ramokgopa said: “Eskom does, however, intend to install renewable capacity at current sites while they are still operational. Now, only Komati has been shut down for repurposing and repowering.”
He said coal would continue to be used to generate electricity despite calls to cull coal by international climate change initiatives. Ramokgopa said funders of the climate change initiatives expected SA to close coal-fired stations but he was not on the same page.
“Coal will continue to be a feature of South Africa’s energy mix, which will include gas, nuclear and renewable technologies. Notwithstanding the conditions attached to climate change funding, SA has not formally entered into any agreement,” he said.
Last October, Eskom announced the closure of the coal-fired station because of its age and said there were plans to repurpose it into an alternative renewable energy plant.
A year later, Ramokgopa said the entity was still working on the plan for Komati. Residents and small businesspeople near the station lost their jobs and incomes when the station closed.
“Investigation continues into the cost-benefit of the extension of life and/or the repurposing of the existing fleet. If it is feasible to continue to use the flue stacks, cooling towers or any other infrastructure for new technologies that might feasibly be constructed at the Komati site, the repurposing and repowering will take that into account,” he said.
Forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy previously told parliament that despite delays the government was committed to reducing carbon emissions by 2030 to avoid physical risks of climate change, including droughts, floods and other disasters.
