Gunman fatally wounded in shoot-out with Cape Town metro police

“The wounded suspect collapsed shortly afterwards and officers immediately summoned medical assistance — however, the 35-year-old male was declared dead by medical personnel a short while later.”

Smith said a 9mm pistol without a serial number was recovered, along with six rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

“The scene was handed over to the police for further processing and investigation,” he said. “The city has also availed members of its safety and security investigation unit to help the police, where needed.

“With gang violence plaguing several communities, the city is doing all it can to curb the violence, including deploying additional operational resources and using all available technology such as gunshot detection, CCTV surveillance, along with dashboard cameras and body-worn cameras where available.”

Smith said the community turned on the officers after the shooting.

“It is of concern that, after the officers subdued the suspect in Manenberg, they were faced with hostility from some in the community,” said Smith.