Regular worship practice turned into a horrific end on Thursday evening, after a 51 year old woman was allegedly gunned down at the Abbotsford Christian Centre.
It is reported the woman was coming from her weekly practice where she was riddled with bullets at the church.
The victim was a board member of the church, and was known for ploughing back to the community.
Fellow board member, Lizelle Maurice, said the woman was known for helping people in Nompumelelo township, where some residents lost their homes in a blazing fire.
She said:" When an informal settlement was ravaged by a fire, she was at the forefront of ensuring the residents were safe, and had enough food and other essentials."
Husband arrested after wife shot to death in church
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Maurice said she was not there on Thursday evening when the tragic ordeal occurred.
Police provincial spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about at 7.30pm,a 51-year-old was found at Abbotsford Beacon Bay lying on her back at the stairs with bullet wounds.
Col. Naidu said :"The victim was shot in her upper body and was certified dead by the paramedics at the hospital. A 55 year old male who is alleged to be her husband has been arrested. He will appear before the East London Magistrate court soon,” said Naidu.
