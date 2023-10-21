'I'm leaving Eskom slightly more stable' — Mpho Makwana

Outgoing Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana, who leaves at the end of October, says he's leaving the power utility more stable.
Makwana was addressing an SA National Editors Forum fundraiser dinner in Johannesburg on Friday. He will be replaced by Mteto Nyati at the utility's next AGM on October 31.
“The ship is slightly more stable than I found it, lights are on more than before, the generation operations turnaround plan is showing green shoots; there is hope,” Makwana said.
He said he had deliberately avoided giving media interviews to avoid creating “drama” and afford his successor a seamless takeover.
“The task at hand is to ensure that a seamless transition occurs, so that my successor Mr Mteto Nyati can lead the board and the more than 40,000 Eskom Guardians to continue stabilising Eskom and staying the course of turning the tide towards 70% EAF availability by March 31 2025,” Makwana said.
He said he's proud to have served the country and having had two stints as Eskom board chair.
“Serving one’s country in this manner, as chair of an SOC is like a marathon relay. I have run my leg of the race as best as was possible, now I hand over the baton to the next leader to run his fair share of this complex race.”
Makwana said he still had “the best interests of Eskom at heart”.
“Eskom will be best served by me stepping back from the media arena to allow the new chairperson space to settle in.
“I thank the minister for the positive amicable manner upon which we are concluding my tenure ... This will come to finality on October 30 when I officially hand over to the new chair of the board at the AGM,” Makwana said.
He implored the media to contribute by inspiring more hope in the country.
“If you took time to educate us the average members of the public what causes people to change their minds about countries as well as the requisite contributive citizenship required from each citizen. Amid the noise of corruption, state capture and the many challenges we face, beneath the iceberg lies the painful reality of a society divided, struggling to attain social cohesion and a common national identity,” Makwana said.
TimesLIVE
'I'm leaving Eskom slightly more stable' — Mpho Makwana
The outgoing Eskom board chair said he had deliberately avoided giving media interviews to avoid creating 'drama' to afford his successor, Mteto Nyati, a seamless takeover.
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
Outgoing Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana, who leaves at the end of October, says he's leaving the power utility more stable.
Makwana was addressing an SA National Editors Forum fundraiser dinner in Johannesburg on Friday. He will be replaced by Mteto Nyati at the utility's next AGM on October 31.
“The ship is slightly more stable than I found it, lights are on more than before, the generation operations turnaround plan is showing green shoots; there is hope,” Makwana said.
He said he had deliberately avoided giving media interviews to avoid creating “drama” and afford his successor a seamless takeover.
“The task at hand is to ensure that a seamless transition occurs, so that my successor Mr Mteto Nyati can lead the board and the more than 40,000 Eskom Guardians to continue stabilising Eskom and staying the course of turning the tide towards 70% EAF availability by March 31 2025,” Makwana said.
He said he's proud to have served the country and having had two stints as Eskom board chair.
“Serving one’s country in this manner, as chair of an SOC is like a marathon relay. I have run my leg of the race as best as was possible, now I hand over the baton to the next leader to run his fair share of this complex race.”
Makwana said he still had “the best interests of Eskom at heart”.
“Eskom will be best served by me stepping back from the media arena to allow the new chairperson space to settle in.
“I thank the minister for the positive amicable manner upon which we are concluding my tenure ... This will come to finality on October 30 when I officially hand over to the new chair of the board at the AGM,” Makwana said.
He implored the media to contribute by inspiring more hope in the country.
“If you took time to educate us the average members of the public what causes people to change their minds about countries as well as the requisite contributive citizenship required from each citizen. Amid the noise of corruption, state capture and the many challenges we face, beneath the iceberg lies the painful reality of a society divided, struggling to attain social cohesion and a common national identity,” Makwana said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos