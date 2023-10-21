Unique East London experience for wine lovers
Ten wineries will present their best offerings at the November fair
With the festive season fast approaching, East Londoners have the opportunity to stock up on some of SA's top wines before the holiday rush. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.