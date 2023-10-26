ECDC gears up for development drive
Major property owner looks to private sector for proposals to stir up storm of capital
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) is on a drive to raise R900m in private investment and R468m in public funding by the end of the 2027/28 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.