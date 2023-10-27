After holding the position on an acting basis in the past, Sicelo Pongoma has taken on full-time responsibilities as Border Athletics President.
Charged with raising the federation's profile, he claims that winning back the clubs' trust has been one of their greatest successes this year.
LISTEN | Taking the hot seat at Border Athletics, Pongoma
Sicelo Pongoma, the ideal man to lead and promote Border Athletics
Born in Stutterheim, Pongoma was a talented young sprinter who had competed at the provincial level.
He talks about his intentions for the federation with Daron Mann in this episode.
