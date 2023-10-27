×

News

LISTEN | Taking the hot seat at Border Athletics, Pongoma

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 27 October 2023

After holding the position on an acting basis in the past, Sicelo Pongoma has taken on full-time responsibilities as Border Athletics President.

Charged with raising the federation's profile, he claims that winning back the clubs' trust has been one of their greatest successes this year.

Born in Stutterheim, Pongoma was a talented young sprinter who had competed at the provincial level.

He talks about his intentions for the federation with Daron Mann in this episode.

