For a discounted R185, the lowest fee offered by a South African retailer, motorists can renew their vehicle licence online and pay online or in-person at the Money Market counter in any of the 1,350 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.
This offer is valid from November 1 2023 to January 31 2024 and is in response to the millions of South African vehicle licences that expired in September and October 2023, according to the supermarket retailer.
“With soaring living costs, times are tough for consumers,” says general manager: financial services at the Shoprite Group Jean Olivier.
“We hope to provide some relief by reducing the cost of car licence renewals and providing a hassle-free process that can be completed in just a few easy steps.”
How does it work?
With all the correct documents (a current car licence disc, barcoded ID book or Smartcard ID and proof of residence), the process is effortless and can take less than three minutes:
Step 1: Capture your information online
Step 2: Pay online via Computicket or in-store
Step 3: Courier delivery within five to 10 business days
What does it cost?
The fixed renewal fees are:
Admin: R110.25
Delivery: R74.75
Total: R185
The licence fee and possible penalties are variable, and a quote will be provided once the renewal process has commenced.
Vehicle licences can also be paid for at the Money Market counters at OK Furniture, House & Home and selected OK Foods franchise outlets.
Click here for more information.
Shoprite Group slashes cost of renewing car licences
Image: Supplied
For a discounted R185, the lowest fee offered by a South African retailer, motorists can renew their vehicle licence online and pay online or in-person at the Money Market counter in any of the 1,350 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.
This offer is valid from November 1 2023 to January 31 2024 and is in response to the millions of South African vehicle licences that expired in September and October 2023, according to the supermarket retailer.
“With soaring living costs, times are tough for consumers,” says general manager: financial services at the Shoprite Group Jean Olivier.
“We hope to provide some relief by reducing the cost of car licence renewals and providing a hassle-free process that can be completed in just a few easy steps.”
How does it work?
With all the correct documents (a current car licence disc, barcoded ID book or Smartcard ID and proof of residence), the process is effortless and can take less than three minutes:
Step 1: Capture your information online
Step 2: Pay online via Computicket or in-store
Step 3: Courier delivery within five to 10 business days
What does it cost?
The fixed renewal fees are:
Admin: R110.25
Delivery: R74.75
Total: R185
The licence fee and possible penalties are variable, and a quote will be provided once the renewal process has commenced.
Vehicle licences can also be paid for at the Money Market counters at OK Furniture, House & Home and selected OK Foods franchise outlets.
Click here for more information.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos