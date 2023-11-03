×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at 20th Agoa forum

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address delegates at the 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The programme started with Ramaphosa touring the ‘made In Africa exhibition’. The Agoa Forum, hosted in South Africa between November 2 and 4, aims to provide eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US markets.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks