Proposal received to rename major Eastern Cape road after Rassie
As the Springboks gear up for their World Cup victory parade in East London this weekend, a proposal has emerged to rename one of the Eastern Cape’s major routes after South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.