Student who spent chunk of erroneous R14m grant spared jail time
Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University student who lived her millionaire dream after National Student Financial Aid Scheme funds were erroneously deposited into her student account, no longer faces jail time for her theft conviction...
