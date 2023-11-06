“Siya, we are sorry.”
WATCH | East London woman jumps to kiss Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok
“Siya, we are sorry.”
Some people in East London have posted messages apologising to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after a woman lunged in an attempt to kiss him during the team's Webb Ellis Cup tour in the coastal town at the weekend.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the woman is seen jumping on Kolisi as he stepped out of the bus to a chaotic crowd. She tried to kiss the two-time World Cup-winning skipper.
The captain dodged her attempt before a police officer intervened and pushed the woman away from the player.
She seemed determined as she tried the same move on flyhalf Manie Libbok. Other fans stepped in and prevented her from touching players.
While some people on social media criticised Kolisi's reaction, many believed the woman went overboard and disrespected the captain.
Some people found the woman’s ambitious attempt funny, saying it might have been out of excitement.
Image: Screengrab
Though Kolisi was seemingly unimpressed by the woman, this did not stop the captain from entertaining thousands of supporters who came out to celebrate with the team.
When the Boks were camped outside East London City Hall, the crowd sang to Kolisi “Hayi Siya, Siya hayi”. The captain also sang his favourite gwijo with Makazole Mapimpi leading the song “yiBokke lena”.
Fan favourite player Faf de Klerk was not present for the East London tour on Sunday. He apologised and said he had to attend a family funeral.
The debate continues on social media:
