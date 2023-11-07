×

BREAKING | Springbok's tour bus crashes in Maletswai

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 07 November 2023
Image: SUPPLIED

The open-top bus that ferried the Springbok team during its World Cup trophy tour in East London at the weekend has been involved in an accident.

The bus, still branded in Springbok colours, was driving on the N6 towards the Free State.

It went off the road and crashed into a gate outside Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) on Monday night.

The bus was not carrying any passengers and has since been moved from the scene.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, confirmed the accident.

Read more in tomorrow's Daily Dispatch and on DispatchLIVE.

