The open-top bus that ferried the Springbok team during its World Cup trophy tour in East London at the weekend has been involved in an accident.
The bus, still branded in Springbok colours, was driving on the N6 towards the Free State.
It went off the road and crashed into a gate outside Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) on Monday night.
BREAKING | Springbok's tour bus crashes in Maletswai
Image: SUPPLIED
The open-top bus that ferried the Springbok team during its World Cup trophy tour in East London at the weekend has been involved in an accident.
The bus, still branded in Springbok colours, was driving on the N6 towards the Free State.
It went off the road and crashed into a gate outside Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) on Monday night.
WATCH | Springboks Victory Tour - Webb Ellis Cup - East London
The bus was not carrying any passengers and has since been moved from the scene.
Eastern Cape transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, confirmed the accident.
Read more in tomorrow's Daily Dispatch and on DispatchLIVE.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos