×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Centrestage introduces new frontman to EL audiences

Popular band returns to Guild Theatre next week with Simon Shaw behind the mic

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 08 November 2023

Popular Gqeberha band Centrestage will debut their new frontman, Simon Shaw, to East London fans as they return to the Guild Theatre with their Sensational Six show next week. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...