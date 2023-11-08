WATCH | ‘They held a gun to my head’: Transport minister tells how three men robbed her on the N3

“It was three well dressed — not usual criminals. They forced me out, told me to sit and demanded money. They said, 'we know you have money, give us your money'.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed at 3am on Monday after her vehicle's tyre burst on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.
“It was traumatising, devastating and bad,” said Chikunga in parliament on Monday.
“After the burst tyre, we drove quite a distance until the rim was on the road. So we had to stop to change the tyre,” she said.
Though accompanied by two armed bodyguards changing the burst tyre, three balaclava-clad men appeared and held them at gunpoint.
Chikunga was also travelling with her brother. When they heard a commotion outside she attempted to call the police but before she could, the men entered the car and held a gun to her head, demanding cash.
“I told him it was the only thing I have between my late husband and myself and I value it so much. He said OK and left it. When they were leaving the one said, 'There are police members here and I hate police. I feel like killing the police'. And then they left.
“I'm OK now but it was traumatising,” she said.
Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.
