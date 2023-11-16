The Daily Dispatch has put out its annual call for preloved literacy, collecting anything from fiction to children’s stories, to be donated to relevant 2023 Local Hero winners on World Read Aloud Day in February 2024.
Officially launched on Wednesday, readers can drop off their books at the designated collection box at the Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay until February 2.
Daily Dispatch Head of News and Digital, Luke Charter said: “Literacy and reading is the key to unlocking a future of prosperity, creativity and enlightenment and, as the Daily Dispatch, we do anything we can to help more people on their journey through the wonderful world of the written word.
“We applaud this initiative and are proud to be a part of it.”
One of the 12 Local Hero winners for 2023, Sister Nobulali Bulurelo from Duncan Village, would be overjoyed to receive books for young children and the 181 pupils they assist from Lujiza Public Primary School.
“The books will improve their reading, empower children with reading skills and improve their English,” she said.
Bulurelo, who assists the Duncan village community from the St Peter’s Claver Catholic Church, said each classroom at the preschool would house the preloved books.
“We would be happy and grateful to have books in our preschool because some of our children and those going to grade R can read, the little ones do colouring in.”
Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Madlingozi-Ndlebe said: “We are hoping to create awareness for World Read Aloud Day, especially for children from a young age. As a newspaper, we believe that literacy is a vital skill, especially when only 19% of grade 4 pupils in SA can read for meaning.”
Daily Dispatch book drive kicks off
Readers asked to drop off material which will be distributed by Local Heroes winners in 2024
Image: Theo Jeptha. Arena Holdingsa
The Daily Dispatch has put out its annual call for preloved literacy, collecting anything from fiction to children’s stories, to be donated to relevant 2023 Local Hero winners on World Read Aloud Day in February 2024.
Officially launched on Wednesday, readers can drop off their books at the designated collection box at the Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay until February 2.
Daily Dispatch Head of News and Digital, Luke Charter said: “Literacy and reading is the key to unlocking a future of prosperity, creativity and enlightenment and, as the Daily Dispatch, we do anything we can to help more people on their journey through the wonderful world of the written word.
“We applaud this initiative and are proud to be a part of it.”
One of the 12 Local Hero winners for 2023, Sister Nobulali Bulurelo from Duncan Village, would be overjoyed to receive books for young children and the 181 pupils they assist from Lujiza Public Primary School.
“The books will improve their reading, empower children with reading skills and improve their English,” she said.
Bulurelo, who assists the Duncan village community from the St Peter’s Claver Catholic Church, said each classroom at the preschool would house the preloved books.
“We would be happy and grateful to have books in our preschool because some of our children and those going to grade R can read, the little ones do colouring in.”
Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Madlingozi-Ndlebe said: “We are hoping to create awareness for World Read Aloud Day, especially for children from a young age. As a newspaper, we believe that literacy is a vital skill, especially when only 19% of grade 4 pupils in SA can read for meaning.”
Image: Theo Jeptha. Arena Holdings
The Dispatch previously reported this statistic, revealed by basic education minister Angie Motsheka in May, from a Progress in International Reading Literacy Study from 2021.
“It may seem like a small gesture, but one book can be the door to a love for literacy.”
Madlingozi-Ndlebe said the collection would be handed to the Daily Dispatch Local Hero winners of 2023, who had a direct line into local communities.
“We have seen the incredible work this year’s Local Heroes have done and will be selecting relevant winners whose respective beneficiaries — be that children, school pupils or the elderly — can benefit from books.”
The first drive in 2022 amassed a total of 400 books divided between the Jika Uluntu Community Centre and the Open Hands NPO.
“It was touching to see the children and Jika Uluntu getting excited, opening the books, looking at the pictures.
“They had a library with only a handful of books and now it’s filled with more variety.”
Boxes of books have already been generously donated by local business, Gussies Gifting and Stationery.
Page Group marketing manager Penny Smith said the business had dropped off more than 10,000 books for the drive.
“We were doing a big clear out and knew there was a need for these to go to a place they would be appreciated. They are predominantly study guides and textbooks, but there is also a mix of children’s books all the way through to adult fiction.
“One of our core values at Gussies is to develop the minds of children in our communities, particularly now and with schools — this is a great way to give back.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos