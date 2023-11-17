Two siblings facing charges of theft in connection with $580,000 (R10.6m) stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm have been granted bail.
Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
They were arrested on November 6 and 9 for their alleged roles in the February 2020 theft at Ramaphosa's Limpopo property.
They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.
Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.
Two Phala Phala accused granted bail
Investigative reporter
Image: Supplied
Two siblings facing charges of theft in connection with $580,000 (R10.6m) stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm have been granted bail.
Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
They were arrested on November 6 and 9 for their alleged roles in the February 2020 theft at Ramaphosa's Limpopo property.
They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.
Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.
We aren't flight risks, say siblings accused of stealing millions from Phala Phala
Prosecutor Nkhetheni Munyai said the state was not opposed to the siblings’ release on bail as they believe that they are not flight risks and will not interfere with investigations.
The matter was postponed to December 6 for further investigations and for David to submit his formal bail application.
Munyai said the state would be ready to proceed with David’s bail application, which it intends to oppose.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos