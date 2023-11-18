Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women in the three months, down from 989 during the same period last year. Police registered 293 murder cases involving children, down by 22 from 315 from July to September 2022.
Eastern Cape bucks trend as contact crimes decrease
Murder, sexual offences continue downward trend nationally
Image: GARETH WILSON
Murder and sexual offences have continued their downward trend in the latest crime statistics‚ with murder decreasing by 0.8% and sexual offences by 1.5% in the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.
These‚ however‚ were the only two contact crimes categories — crimes against an individual — to continue declining from the first quarter.
The rest increased‚ with the overall category rising by 2.1%.
Police top management briefed parliament’s police portfolio committee before the release of the second quarter crime statistics‚ covering the period July 1 to the end of September.
Major-General Norman Sekhukhune, joined by police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner General Fannie Masemola‚ provided MPs with a breakdown of the statistics.
He said 6‚945 murder cases were reported‚ 59 less than in the same period last year.
CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months
A total of 13‚090 sexual offences were reported‚ down from 13‚283.
Attempted murder saw the highest increase within the category‚ rising by 12.3%.
Robbery with aggravating circumstances saw the lowest increase‚ rising by 1.1%.
In the sexual offences category‚ rape declined by 0.7% and sexual assault by 2.5%. There were 10‚516 rape cases reported‚ down by 74 from the same period last year.
Contact sexual offences saw the biggest decrease‚ dropping by 35.9%. The only offence to increase in this category was attempted sexual offence‚ which went up by 4.1%.
Commenting before the presentation‚ Cele said while crime remained “stubborn”‚ police were “beginning to see green shoots” in certain categories. He cited recent successes in investigating cash-in-transit heists and making arrests‚ as well as the arrest of a woman linked to insurance fraud on Thursday.
