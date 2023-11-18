Gompo residents threaten court action over veterans housing development
Objectors deny stand-off over contentious project has been resolved, as announced by human settlements acting head
A legal showdown is looming between Gompo residents and the government over a plan to build RDP houses for military veterans in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.