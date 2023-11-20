We are working hard to stabilise ADM, says mayor
Ntsangani distances himself from debacle around controversial appointment of CFO
Amathole district municipality mayor Anele Ntsangani has distanced himself from the debacle that landed the municipality in court over the controversial appointment of its CFO...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.